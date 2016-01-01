Cepheus Engine SRD

Welcome to the Cepheus Engine System Reference Document, which outlines the core rules used by a Classic Era Science Fiction 2D6-Based Open Gaming System.

You can get the Cepheus Engine SRD and Vehicle Design System documents in PDF and modifiable DOCX format from DriveThruRPG.com. If you'd like a print copy, Moon Toad Publishing offer the rulebook print-on-demand. The source code for this HTML version is available on GitHub.

Cepheus Engine and Samardan Press are trademarks of Jason "Flynn" Kemp

Credits

SRD Proofreading: Jeff Hopper

Vehicle Design System Proofreading & Playtesting: Richard Hazlewood, Omer G. Joel, Michael Johnson, Donavan Lambertus, Ian Stead

Conversion to HTML format: Steve Simenic

Designation of Open Game Content

All of the text in this document is designated as Open Gaming Content, except for the titles of products published by Samardan Press, and the trademarks “Cepheus Engine” and “Samardan Press”.

Designation of Product Identity

Any title of a product published by Samardan Press is designated as Product Identity.

Please Note: This Product is derived from the Traveller System Reference Document and other Open Gaming Content made available by the Open Gaming License, and does not contain closed content from products published by either Mongoose Publishing or Far Future Enterprises. This Product is not affiliated with either Mongoose Publishing or Far Future Enterprises, and it makes no claim to or challenge to any trademarks held by either entity. The use of the Traveller System Reference Document does not convey the endorsement of this Product by either Mongoose Publishing or Far Future Enterprises as a product of either of their product lines.